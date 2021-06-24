Proequities Inc. Sells 646 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Proequities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54,175.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,704,000 after purchasing an additional 445,742 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000.

IXJ opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $83.24.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

