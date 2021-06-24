Proequities Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

