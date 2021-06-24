Proequities Inc. Acquires 3,645 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 79,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 65,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

