Proequities Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.21. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

