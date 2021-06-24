iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $110.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.