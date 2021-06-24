Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,007,937 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 67,195.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,937 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $135,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.