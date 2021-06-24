Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

