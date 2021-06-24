Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $147,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

PB stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.88. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.