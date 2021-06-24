Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,353,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of PTBD opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

