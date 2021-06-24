SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $163,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

SPSC stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.