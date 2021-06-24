Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 404,567 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.28% of BOK Financial worth $140,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.