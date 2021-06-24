Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 368,980 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,359,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368,980 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Infosys worth $156,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

