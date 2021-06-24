Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.