Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,292 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.