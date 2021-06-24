Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000.

XBI stock opened at $134.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

