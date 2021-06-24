Brokerages Set Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Target Price at C$5.42

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

TEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Tervita stock opened at C$5.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.79 million and a PE ratio of -651.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

