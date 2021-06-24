LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,627. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.67 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.69. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

