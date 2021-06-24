Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.90 ($2.02). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 343,460 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELM shares. Numis Securities increased their price target on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £869.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.56.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

