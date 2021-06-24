Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

Shares of DADA opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

