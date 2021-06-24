Head to Head Comparison: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPI Composites and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -1.18% 13.12% 2.44% Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and Novo Integrated Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.67 billion 1.01 -$19.03 million $0.68 67.90 Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novo Integrated Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPI Composites and Novo Integrated Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 4 8 0 2.67 Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPI Composites presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers specialty treatment and recovery programs derived from motor vehicle accident injuries, long-term disability cases, corporate wellness, and job-site injuries. Further, it also provides cold laser therapeutics, shockwave therapy, custom bracing and orthotics, custom compression therapy/stockings, and lymphatic drainage treatment. The company offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. It operates 16 owned clinics, a contracted network of 102 affiliate clinics, and 220 eldercare related care homes, as well as retirement homes and community-based locations in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

