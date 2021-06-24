IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report sales of $28.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the lowest is $28.40 million. IntriCon posted sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a P/E ratio of -516.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

