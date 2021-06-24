LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after acquiring an additional 919,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

