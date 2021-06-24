Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

