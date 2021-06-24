Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.45% of Cactus worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cactus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

