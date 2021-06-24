Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

