Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDAC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $995,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDAC opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

