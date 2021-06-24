1,158 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $605.82 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.11 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

