Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO opened at $180.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

