Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

