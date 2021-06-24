Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $443.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.