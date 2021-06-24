Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,733 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

