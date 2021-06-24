EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.68. EVI Industries shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 7,154 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.88 million, a P/E ratio of 325.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EVI Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.