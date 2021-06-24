EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.68. EVI Industries shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 7,154 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.88 million, a P/E ratio of 325.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.
EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
