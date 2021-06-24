Nash (NEX) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Nash coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nash has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Nash has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and $92,751.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00104836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00167584 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.96 or 1.00136819 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.