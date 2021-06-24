Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCBGF shares. BNP Paribas raised Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Sig Combibloc Group stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Sig Combibloc Group

