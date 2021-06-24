Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE TSE opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.64. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,576 shares of company stock worth $1,395,886. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Trinseo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 231,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

