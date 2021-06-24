PRIA Price Tops $2.75 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. PRIA has a total market cap of $190,447.01 and approximately $315.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00008074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00604140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00077015 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

