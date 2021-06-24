Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

