Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.