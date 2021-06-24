Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $104,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 907,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.91, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

