Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

