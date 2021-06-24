Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

