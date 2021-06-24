LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 647 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $264.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

