LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

DOV stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.