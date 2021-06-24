Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.