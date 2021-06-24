KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $549.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,148 shares of company stock valued at $37,318,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

