KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

