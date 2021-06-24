KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $193.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.89 and a 1-year high of $194.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

