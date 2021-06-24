KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

