Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

