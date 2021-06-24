Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

